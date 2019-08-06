Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 921 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.76. 12,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,237. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.55. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $128.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.