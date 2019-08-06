Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 109.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $97,944.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 50,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $6,793,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,148,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.87. 33,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $141.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

