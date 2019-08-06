Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $177,732,000 after acquiring an additional 737,527 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 71.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,469,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $149,328,000 after acquiring an additional 614,455 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 320.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,388 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,039,000 after acquiring an additional 607,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.06. 106,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $61,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $396,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,079 shares of company stock worth $9,954,960 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $107.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $120.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

