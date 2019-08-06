Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 94,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,928,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,559,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

