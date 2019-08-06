Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.98. Quanta Services posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $67,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,421,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9,426.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 924,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 914,360 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,676,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,884,000 after purchasing an additional 273,427 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,558. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

