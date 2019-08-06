Quanta Utility Token Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $7.90 million and $251,471.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $574.60 or 0.04896804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041149 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001107 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.