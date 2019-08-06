Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,761 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of VMware by 31.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 343,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,824 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in VMware by 27.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 92,882 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in VMware by 68.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,027 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,138,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $201.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.