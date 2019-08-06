Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 18,691 IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.55. 26,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INFO. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,483 shares of company stock worth $21,071,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

