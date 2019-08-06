Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 175,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in United Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 214,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 131,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 116,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.56.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

