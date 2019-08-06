Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,232,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 666.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 799,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 695,037 shares in the last quarter. TT International acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,237,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1,105.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 226,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 127,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group PLC has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have commented on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

