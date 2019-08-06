Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6,381.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 430,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after buying an additional 424,070 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.34. 13,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

