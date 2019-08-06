Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 118.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $937,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Booking by 14.3% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 13,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $43,242,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 19.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,995.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,080.00 target price (up previously from $2,040.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,057.52.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,778.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,344. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,882.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,109.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

