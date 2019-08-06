Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8,873.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,347,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,262 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $60,786,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $40,981,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,956,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,595,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.