Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Radware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Radware alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Radware by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 582,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 216,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,786. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. Radware has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.04 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.