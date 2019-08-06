Radware Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,006 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,605% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 582,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Radware stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Radware had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

