Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.64. Range Resources shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 518,086 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 9,483 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $49,975.41. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 667.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

