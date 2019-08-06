Raymond James Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$26.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

TSE:NOA opened at C$16.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.03. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$8.92 and a 52 week high of C$18.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

