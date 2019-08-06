RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Receives $66.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

RP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $8,881,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,090,424.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $11,882,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,007,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,523,058.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 781,793 shares of company stock worth $45,335,347 in the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RP. CWM LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 487.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 1,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,448. RealPage has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

