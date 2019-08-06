Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Community Bank System (CBU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU):

8/2/2019 – Community Bank System was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

8/1/2019 – Community Bank System was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2019 – Community Bank System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

7/17/2019 – Community Bank System was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

7/6/2019 – Community Bank System was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2019 – Community Bank System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

6/10/2019 – Community Bank System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

6/7/2019 – Community Bank System was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

NYSE:CBU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 201,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,290. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Community Bank System Inc alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $294,102.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,439.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $200,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,090.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Community Bank System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 806,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,320,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Community Bank System by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 448,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,160,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.