Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for I.D. Systems (IDSY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ: IDSY) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2019 – I.D. Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

8/2/2019 – I.D. Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2019 – I.D. Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We continue with our OUTPERFORM investment rating on IDSY with an $11-13 price target range.””

8/2/2019 – I.D. Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2019 – I.D. Systems is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IDSY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,760. I.D. Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.05.

In other I.D. Systems news, CEO Chris Adams Wolfe purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,231.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

