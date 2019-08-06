Red Pulse Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Bitbns and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

Red Pulse is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.