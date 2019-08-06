Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,402. Red Violet has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Red Violet stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Red Violet at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.