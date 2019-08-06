Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 19,837 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,165,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,354,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

