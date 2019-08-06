Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) is Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises approximately 2.1% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSI Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 45.2% during the second quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 428,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,349 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 667.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 284,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 247,369 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Macquarie lowered Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

RF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590,300. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.