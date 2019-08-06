Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $108.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Repligen traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $91.36, approximately 895,462 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 444,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.85.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,748.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $40,899,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $18,352,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $25,740,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $11,021,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 9.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,082,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

