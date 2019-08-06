Repme Hits One Day Volume of $2,117.00 (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Repme token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, Repme has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Repme has a total market cap of $163,083.00 and $2,117.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00241913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.01278411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00099050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Repme

Repme was first traded on February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official website is repme.io. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio. The official message board for Repme is medium.com/@repmedapp.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Repme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

