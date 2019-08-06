Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aaron’s (AAN)

Aaron’s (NYSE: AAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2019 – Aaron’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2019 – Aaron’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Aaron’s was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Aaron’s had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Aaron’s had its price target raised by analysts at Northcoast Research from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2019 – Aaron’s was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Aaron’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2019 – Aaron’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE AAN traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $68.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.33 per share, with a total value of $126,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,903. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Aaron’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,971,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

