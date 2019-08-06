Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN):

7/29/2019 – Broadwind Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. "

7/26/2019 – Broadwind Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Broadwind Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2019 – Broadwind Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Broadwind Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

BWEN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. 26,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Broadwind Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadwind Energy stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.12% of Broadwind Energy worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

