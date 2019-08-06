Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2019 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2019 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/26/2019 – Merit Medical Systems was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

7/26/2019 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2019 – Merit Medical Systems was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Sidoti. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Merit Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are currently modeling non-GAAP EPS of $1.75 on revenue of $1.014 billion in FY/19.””

7/26/2019 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $63.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/4/2019 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2019 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Merit Medical outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Significant expansion in adjusted gross margins in recent times buoy optimism in the stock. Robust Cardiovascular unit also encourages. Management is optimistic about Merit Medical’s Becton Dickinson deal that is set for completion at the end of 2019. Cianna Medical and Vascular Insights buyouts continue to contribute to results. Management is optimistic about several new products that are slated for introduction in the second quarter of 2019. However, escalating operating expenses remains a concern for the company. Headwinds like stiff competition and higher consolidation in the healthcare industry add to the woes. Sluggishness in the Custom kits and procedure trays and Embolization devices units is also concern. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

6/12/2019 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,065,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,306,000 after buying an additional 99,015 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after buying an additional 263,386 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,321,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 784,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after buying an additional 177,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

