Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given a $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been given a $86.00 target price by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. 146,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,775. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 10.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $70,722,950.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,335,919.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $8,709,591.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160,940.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

