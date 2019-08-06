Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Cowen from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $77.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $70,722,950.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,335,919.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $8,709,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,160,940.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

