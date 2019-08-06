RevolutionVR 1-Day Volume Hits $15,980.00 (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, RevolutionVR has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. RevolutionVR has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $15,980.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00808106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000409 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000560 BTC.

RevolutionVR Profile

RevolutionVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live. RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

