Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises about 2.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,647,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 191,268 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 239,959 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. 7,526,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Peter B. Delaney purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,314. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.