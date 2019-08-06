Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 504.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D&D Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $292,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $320,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $65.22. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $244.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.