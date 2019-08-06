Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises 0.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 427.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 34,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 2.12. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

