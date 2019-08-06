RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26), Bloomberg Earnings reports. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ RNET traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.35. RigNet has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of RigNet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RigNet by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RigNet by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RigNet by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RigNet by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RigNet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

