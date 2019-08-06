Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,100 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,580 ($72.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,510.55 ($58.94).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,281 ($55.94) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,743.96. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 173.14 ($2.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,510 ($58.93), for a total transaction of £180,896.10 ($236,372.79). Insiders have sold a total of 4,025 shares of company stock worth $18,156,922 over the last 90 days.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

