Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 46,548 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 659.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 862.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 138.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,545.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aditya Dutt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $2,646,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,306 shares of company stock valued at $9,183,489. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.45.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

