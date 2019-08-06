Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 27,640 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Acuity Brands worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $506,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,251 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,635,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 329,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,631. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.07.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

