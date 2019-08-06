Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Celanese worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 28.6% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $122.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $102.83. 8,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,296. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.