Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Harris were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harris by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Harris by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harris by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRS remained flat at $$184.96 during trading on Tuesday. 1,072,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.36. Harris Co. has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $200.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Harris to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.43.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

