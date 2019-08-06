Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.20 Million Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.42% of Progress Software worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,643. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.76. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

