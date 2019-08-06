Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Loews worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 182.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Loews by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:L traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,775. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Loews news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $36,507.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $664,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $66,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,340.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

