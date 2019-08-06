Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.91. 147,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,555. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $138.82.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

