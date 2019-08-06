Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,909,000 after acquiring an additional 458,784 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $37,253,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

UDR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.10. 47,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 490,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,874,370.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $902,118 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

