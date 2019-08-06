Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 210,887 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 52.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210,887 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 97,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

