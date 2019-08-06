Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $79.00. Robinson shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 1,178 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and a P/E ratio of 20.24.

In other Robinson news, insider Sara Halton bought 12,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £10,000.67 ($13,067.65).

Robinson Company Profile (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

