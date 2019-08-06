Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 54,732 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $2,385,767.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $641.54 million, a P/E ratio of 219.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.31. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $51.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.06%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

