Rockshield Capital (CNSX:RKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 110000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.

About Rockshield Capital (CNSX:RKS)

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage, seed and emerging growth investments. The firm seeks to invest at various stages of development, including pre-initial public offering, and/or early stage companies requiring start-up or development capital. The firm seeks to invest in marketable securities comprising common shares and other equity instruments of companies in the mining, oil and gas, media technology, and medical technology industries that are listed on various Canadian stock exchanges or the OTCBB in the United States.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.