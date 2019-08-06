Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 2,411 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.86% of Helen of Troy worth $28,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,576,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $1,959,663.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,336. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HELE. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.50.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

